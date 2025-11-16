Sprouts Farmers Market (BIT:1SFM) Price Target Decreased by 24.19% to 104.47

The average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market (BIT:1SFM) has been revised to €104.47 / share. This is a decrease of 24.19% from the prior estimate of €137.81 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €77.64 to a high of €136.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.09% from the latest reported closing price of €67.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SFM is 0.30%, an increase of 18.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 112,607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,084K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 33.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,188K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 2,652K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 42.69% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 2,467K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 16.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

