Sprouts Farmers Market (BIT:1SFM) Price Target Decreased by 18.32% to 83.09

The average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market (BIT:1SFM) has been revised to €83.09 / share. This is a decrease of 18.32% from the prior estimate of €101.73 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €60.36 to a high of €125.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.43% from the latest reported closing price of €63.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,050 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an decrease of 330 owner(s) or 23.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SFM is 0.24%, an increase of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.39% to 104,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,188K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,780K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares , representing a decrease of 46.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 41.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,396K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,323K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing an increase of 28.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SFM by 1.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

