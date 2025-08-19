Sprouts Farmers Market Approves New Share Buyback Program Of $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program of $1 billion of its common shares on August 13, 2025.

The new program replaces the company's current authorization with approximately $143 million remaining.

"Our ongoing share repurchase program reflects our robust cash flow generation and our Board's confidence in our strategy and the potential of our business. We are committed to delivering long-term value for our investors by prioritizing investments that foster business growth while also returning excess free cash flow to our shareholders through the ongoing repurchase program," said Curtis Valentine, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market.

