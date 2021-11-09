Sprout Social's (NASDAQ:SPT) investors will be pleased with their solid 202% return over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) share price has soared 202% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 27% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Sprout Social isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Sprout Social saw its revenue grow by 39%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 202% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:SPT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Sprout Social stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Sprout Social shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 202% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 27%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Sprout Social is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

