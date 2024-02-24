Sprout Social (SPT) Price Target Increased by 6.22% to 74.46

The average one-year price target for Sprout Social (NasdaqCM:SPT) has been revised to 74.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 70.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.66 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.65% from the latest reported closing price of 63.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout Social. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPT is 0.33%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 75,919K shares. The put/call ratio of SPT is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,114K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 62.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,556K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares, representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 85.16% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,532K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 11.38% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,141K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,958K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing an increase of 33.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 85.11% over the last quarter.

Sprout Social Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

