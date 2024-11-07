Sprout Social reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 12c

Reports Q3 revenue $102.64M, consensus $102M. “The Sprout team delivered a solid third quarter, driving 20% revenue growth and 31% growth in cRPO as we executed our strategy across key company metrics. Sprout continues to focus on product leadership and expanding our competitive position within the Enterprise segment as these customers leverage the power of Social to drive their digital strategies,” said Ryan Barretto, CEO.

