Sprout Social Reports 268% ROI in New Forrester Study on Economic Impact of Social Media Management Software

Sprout Social's Forrester study shows 268% ROI and significant productivity improvements for customers using their social media management software.

Quiver AI Summary

Sprout Social announced the results of a Total Economic Impact™ study by Forrester Consulting, showing that customers who used its social media management software achieved a return on investment (ROI) of 268% and a net present value (NPV) of $1.3 million over three years, with a payback period of under six months. The study highlighted that before using Sprout Social, social teams spent 70% of their time on basic tasks, such as scheduling and social listening. By streamlining these processes, Sprout Social customers experienced a 60% productivity increase, enabling them to focus on more impactful initiatives that enhance audience engagement, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. Additionally, significant time savings were reported in social media reporting, scheduling, and influencer management, translating into notable financial benefits and an increase in engagement across their social channels.

Potential Positives

Sprout Social's Total Economic Impact™ study demonstrates a significant return on investment (ROI) of 268% and a net present value (NPV) of $1.3 million for customers over three years.

The study highlights that customers experienced a 60% productivity lift, allowing social teams to focus on more impactful work, ultimately increasing audience engagement and improving customer satisfaction.

Interviews with customers revealed an 80% reduction in employee time spent on social media reporting and significant time savings worth $1.1 million across various social media management tasks.

Customers reported a remarkable 600% increase in engagement across social media channels since using Sprout Social's platform.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on marketing language and claims from the Forrester study, which may raise skepticism regarding the impartiality and applicability of the research, potentially undermining its credibility.

There is a lack of specific details regarding the methodology of the Forrester study, which could lead to questions about the validity of the reported ROI and productivity improvements.

Despite highlighting significant benefits, the press release does not mention any potential limitations or challenges that customers might face when using Sprout Social, which may present a one-sided view of the product's effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the ROI reported in the Forrester study for Sprout Social customers?

The Forrester study reported a return on investment (ROI) of 268% for Sprout Social customers over three years.

How does Sprout Social help improve social media productivity?

Sprout Social streamlines social media management, resulting in a 60% increase in productivity for social teams.

What are the key benefits identified in the Total Economic Impact™ study?

Key benefits include significant time savings, increased engagement, and $1.3 million in net present value over three years.

What does Scott Morris say about the importance of social media?

Scott Morris stated that social media is a critical touchpoint for organizations and managing it requires an intuitive tool.

How can I learn more about the Forrester study on Sprout Social?

For more information on the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study of Sprout Social, visit https://sproutsocial.com/insights/data/forrester-tei-study/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPT Insider Trading Activity

$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 168,595 shares for an estimated $5,333,249 .

. RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,371 shares for an estimated $1,807,638 .

. PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 14,051 shares for an estimated $346,094 .

. KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $322,537 .

. AARON EDWARD FREDERICK RANKIN sold 1,181 shares for an estimated $34,521

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sprout Social





(Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the release of a Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The 2025 study reveals that Sprout Social enabled customers to achieve a return on investment (ROI) of 268% and a net present value (NPV) of $1.3 million over three years with a payback period of less than six months.





The commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Sprout Social found that prior to Sprout Social, interviewed customers’ social teams spent 70% of their time scheduling and publishing posts, listening, replying on social media channels, and planning campaigns. By streamlining these processes and providing direct access to key performance and customer insights, the study found that Sprout Social customers saw a 60% productivity lift, enabling social teams to focus on more impactful work that increases audience engagement, improves customer satisfaction and boosts revenue.





Sprout customers saw time savings and significant ROI across owned channels, influencer campaigns and employee advocacy programs.





“Social is now one of the greatest and most important touchpoints an organization has with their customers,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “Without an intuitive tool, managing campaigns across social–whether on owned channels or through an influencer program–isn’t possible. We’ve built a platform that helps brands make the most of their social investments to develop competitive, scalable strategies that unlock the full potential of social. This study reinforces the value we bring to customers while also underscoring the considerable value and ROI of social.”





Customers reported that Sprout’s unified platform, AI-powered features and reporting capabilities enabled them to refocus their time on more important tasks and develop content and campaigns that better resonated with their audience and generated ROI. The Forrester study also found that a composite organization of interviewed Sprout Social customers realized the following benefits over three years:







Reduction of 80% in employee time spent on social media reporting.



Time savings of 60%, worth $1.1 million, on scheduling and publishing posts, social listening, replying on social media channels, and planning campaigns.



Sprout Social Influencer Marketing







Increased organic traffic and $130,000 in additional revenue by leveraging





Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social





.







These findings reflect the benefits that brands have seen by utilizing Sprout’s platform. In the study, customers said:





“Sprout Social gives us time to strategize around our content and make it high-quality so that people respond to it. Sprout was able to take the stuff that we were spending a ton of time on so that we can sit down and figure out what’s working and really lean into it.”





“I would have to at least triple the size of my team if I didn’t have Sprout.”





“We’ve had a significant increase in engagement since using Sprout. Even just this past quarter, year over year, we’ve seen a 600% increase in engagement across our social media channels. We have more time to strategize versus time on executing content.”





For more information on the Total Economic Impact™ study of Sprout Social please visit





https://sproutsocial.com/insights/data/forrester-tei-study/





, and learn more about Sprout Social at





sproutsocial.com





.







About Sprout Social











Sprout Social





is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the





#1 Best Software Product





by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit





sproutsocial.com





.







