Sprout Social raises FY24 EPS view to 46c-47c from 45c-46c, consensus 46c

November 07, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Narrows FY24 revenue view to $405.1M-$405.9M from $405M-$406M, consensus $405.53M. The company said, “The Company’s fourth quarter and 2024 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company’s control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.”

