Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

There's been a notable change in appetite for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares in the week since its first-quarter report, with the stock down 10% to US$61.54. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$41m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Sprout Social losing US$0.12 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:SPT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Sprout Social are now predicting revenues of US$177.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.61. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$172.8m and losses of US$0.61 per share in 2021.

There were no major changes to the US$83.10consensus price target despite the higher revenue estimates, with the analysts seeming to believe that ongoing losses have a larger impact on the valuation than growing sales. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Sprout Social at US$90.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$77.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 33% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 30% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Sprout Social is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sprout Social going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sprout Social .

