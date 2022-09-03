Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) insiders who sold US$6.2m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$3.1b

By selling US$6.2m worth of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) stock at an average sell price of US$78.71 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$185m after price dropped by 5.6% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sprout Social Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Justyn Howard, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$74.20 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$56.61. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Sprout Social insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:SPT Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Insiders At Sprout Social Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Sprout Social. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Sprout Social Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Sprout Social insiders own 9.0% of the company, worth about US$278m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sprout Social Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Sprout Social and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

