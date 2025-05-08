Sprout Social, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 13% Revenue Growth and Increased Customer Metrics

Sprout Social reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting 13% revenue growth and expanded profitability, with a focus on enterprise customer growth.

Sprout Social, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue growth of 13% to $109.3 million, and a 21% rise in current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) to $255.8 million. Despite a GAAP operating loss of $11.2 million, non-GAAP operating income increased to $12.5 million from $6.0 million in the prior year. The company reported a net loss of $11.2 million, which is an improvement compared to a net loss of $13.6 million in Q1 2024, with a non-GAAP net income of $12.5 million. Sprout Social highlighted its growth in the number of customers contributing over $10,000 and $50,000 in annual recurring revenue, having reached 9,381 and 1,766 customers, respectively. Looking ahead, Sprout Social has set a revenue outlook of $110.4 to $111.2 million for Q2 2025 and a full-year revenue forecast between $448.9 million and $453.9 million.

Potential Positives

Reported a 13% increase in revenue to $109.3 million for Q1 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Achieved a 21% growth in current remaining performance obligations (cRPO), indicating strong future revenue visibility.

Transitioned to non-GAAP operating income of $12.5 million, significantly improving from a loss of $6.0 million in Q1 2024.

Increased cash and equivalents to $101.9 million, up from $90.2 million at the end of 2024, highlighting improved liquidity.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting revenue growth, the company still posted a GAAP net loss of $11.2 million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

The GAAP operating loss of $11.2 million suggests that the company continues to struggle with controlling costs relative to revenue, raising concerns about operational efficiency.

Risks identified in the forward-looking statements include challenges in sustaining revenue and customer growth, reliance on enterprise customers, and potential negative impacts from price increases, which may hinder future performance.

FAQ

What were Sprout Social's first quarter 2025 revenue results?

Sprout Social reported a revenue of $109.3 million, representing a 13% increase compared to Q1 2024.

How did Sprout Social's cRPO perform in Q1 2025?

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) increased by 21% year-over-year, totaling $255.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

What is the outlook for Sprout Social in Q2 2025?

Sprout Social expects total revenue between $110.4 million and $111.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Which new customers did Sprout Social gain in Q1 2025?

New customers include Palo Alto, NASCAR, Interscope Records, Avis Budget Car Rental, and Axos Bank.

What is Sprout Social's strategy moving forward?

Sprout Social aims to deepen customer adoption, expand partnerships, and enhance enterprise offerings amidst growing social media engagement.

CHICAGO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







“Our team delivered strong results in the first quarter, highlighted by 13% revenue growth, a 21% increase in cRPO, and profitability expansion,” said Ryan Barretto, CEO of Sprout Social. “We remain focused on winning in the enterprise, deepening customer adoption, scaling through partnerships, and driving expansion within accounts. With the rapid shift toward social as a primary channel for discovery and engagement, we believe our investments in customer care, AI, and influencer marketing uniquely position us to lead brands through this transformation.”











First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Revenue









Revenue was $109.3 million, up 13% compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Revenue was $109.3 million, up 13% compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Total remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $360.2 million as of March 31, 2025, up 24% year-over-year.



Total remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $360.2 million as of March 31, 2025, up 24% year-over-year.



Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) of $255.8 million as of March 31, 2025, up 21% year-over-year.













Operating Income (Loss)









GAAP operating loss was ($11.2) million, compared to ($13.3) million in the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP operating loss was ($11.2) million, compared to ($13.3) million in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP operating income was $12.5 million, compared to $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.









Net Loss









GAAP net loss was ($11.2) million, compared to ($13.6) million in the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP net loss was ($11.2) million, compared to ($13.6) million in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income was $12.5 million, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income was $12.5 million, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP net loss per share was ($0.19) based on 57.9 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, compared to ($0.24) based on 56.3 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP net loss per share was ($0.19) based on 57.9 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, compared to ($0.24) based on 56.3 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.22 based on 57.9 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, compared to $0.10 based on 56.3 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.









Cash









Cash and equivalents and marketable securities totaled $101.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $90.2 million as of December 31, 2024.



Cash and equivalents and marketable securities totaled $101.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $90.2 million as of December 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.1 million, compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.1 million, compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP free cash flow was $19.5 million, compared to $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.







See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for definitions of Non-GAAP operating income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and Non-GAAP free cash flow and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures. See “Key Business Metrics” below for how Sprout Social defines RPO, cRPO, the number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR and the number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR.









Customer Metrics











Grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 9,381 customers as of March 31, 2025, up 6% compared to March 31, 2024.



Grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 9,381 customers as of March 31, 2025, up 6% compared to March 31, 2024.



Grew number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR to 1,766 customers as of March 31, 2025, up 22% compared to March 31, 2024.











Recent Customer Highlights











During the first quarter, we had the opportunity to grow with new and existing customers like: Palo Alto, NASCAR, Interscope Records, Avis Budget Car Rental, and Axos Bank.











Recent Business Highlights









Sprout Social recently:







Announced a refreshed, intuitive design along with powerful AI-driven natural language discovery and data analysis capabilities for the Sprout Social Influencer Marketing platform (



link)





Announced a refreshed, intuitive design along with powerful AI-driven natural language discovery and data analysis capabilities for the Sprout Social Influencer Marketing platform ( link)



Celebrated 15 years of Sprout empowering brands to drive business-wide impact with social (



link



)











Second Quarter and 2025 Financial Outlook









For the second quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects:







Total revenue between $110.4 million and $111.2 million.



Total revenue between $110.4 million and $111.2 million.



Non-GAAP operating income between $8.4 million and $9.4 million.



Non-GAAP operating income between $8.4 million and $9.4 million.



Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.14 and $0.16 based on approximately 58.8 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding.







For the full year 2025, the Company currently expects:







Total revenue between $448.9 million and $453.9 million.



Total revenue between $448.9 million and $453.9 million.



Non-GAAP operating income between $40.7 million and $45.7 million.



Non-GAAP operating income between $40.7 million and $45.7 million.



Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.69 and $0.77 based on approximately 59.1 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding.







The Company’s second quarter and 2025 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company’s control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.





The Company does not provide guidance for operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP operating income, or net loss per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP net income per share, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per share and these comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.







Conference Call Information







The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, May 8, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found at



https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I191310



. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com.





Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.sproutsocial.com for 12 months.







About Sprout Social









Sprout Social



is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s unified platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can make strategic decisions that drive business growth and innovation. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, connected workflows and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s



award-winning



software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit



sproutsocial.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” ”future,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “medium to longer term goals,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our Q2 2025 and full year 2025 financial outlook, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future, including due to risks associated with our strategic focus on enterprise customers; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market, economic, and political conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, trade tensions, changes in government spending, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and ongoing overseas conflicts, have and could continue to adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand; and risks related to ongoing legal proceedings. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to be filed with the SEC as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current and ongoing instability in market, economic, and political conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures















We have provided in this press release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.







Non-GAAP gross profit.



We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with the acquired developed technology from our acquisition of Tagger Media, Inc. (the “Tagger acquisition”) and restructuring charges. We believe non-GAAP gross profit provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as it eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization expense and restructuring charges, which are often unrelated to overall operating performance.







Non-GAAP gross margin.



We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.







Non-GAAP operating income.



We define non-GAAP operating income as GAAP loss from operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with the acquired intangible assets from the Tagger acquisition and restructuring charges. We believe non-GAAP operating income provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as it eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization expense and restructuring charges, which are often unrelated to overall operating performance.







Non-GAAP operating margin.



We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue.







Non-GAAP net income.



We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with the acquired intangible assets from the Tagger acquisition and restructuring charges. We believe non-GAAP net income provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization expense and restructuring charges, which are often unrelated to overall operating performance.







Non-GAAP net income per share.



We define non-GAAP net income per share as GAAP net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with the acquired intangible assets from the Tagger acquisition and restructuring charges. We believe non-GAAP net income per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization expense and restructuring charges, which are often unrelated to overall operating performance.







Non-GAAP free cash flow.



We define non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property and equipment, interest payments on our revolving credit facility and payments related to restructuring charges. Non-GAAP free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual obligations or represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. We believe non-GAAP free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by our core operations that, after expenditures for property and equipment, interest payments on our revolving credit facility and payments related to restructuring charges, is available for strategic initiatives.







Non-GAAP free cash flow margin.



We define non-GAAP free cash flow margin as non-GAAP free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.







Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses.



Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses are defined as sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses, respectively, less stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with the acquired intangible assets from the Tagger acquisition and restructuring charges. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide our management and investors with insight into day-to-day operating expenses given that these measures eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization expense associated with the acquired intangible assets from the Tagger acquisition and restructuring charges.







Key Business Metrics









Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”).



RPO, or remaining performance obligations, represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, and includes deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods.







Current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”).



cRPO, or current RPO, represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, and includes deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in the next 12 months.







Number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR.



We define number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR as those on a paid subscription plan that had more than $10,000 in ARR as of a period end. We view the number of customers that contribute more than $10,000 in ARR as a measure of our ability to scale with our customers and attract larger organizations. We believe this represents potential for future growth, including expanding within our current customer base.







Number of customers contributing more than $50,000 in ARR.



We define number of customers contributing more than $50,000 in ARR as those on a paid subscription plan that had more than $50,000 in ARR as of a period end. We view the number of customers that contribute more than $50,000 in ARR as a measure of our ability to scale with large customers and attract sophisticated organizations. We believe this represents potential for future growth, including expanding within our current customer base.





While we no longer believe that ARR and number of customers are key performance indicators of Sprout Social’s business, these metrics are necessary for an understanding of how we define number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR and number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR. For this purpose, we define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers as of the last date of the specified period and we define a customer as a unique account, multiple accounts containing a common non-personal email domain, or multiple accounts governed by a single agreement or entity.







Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles







Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on



www.sproutsocial.com



and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/.







Social Media Profiles:







www.twitter.com/SproutSocial





www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR





www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc





www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/





www.instagram.com/sproutsocial







Contact









Media:







Layla Revis





Email:



pr@sproutsocial.com







Phone: (866) 878-3231







Investors:







Alex Kurtz





Twitter: @SproutSocialIR





Email:



investors@sproutsocial.com







Phone: (312) 528-9166











Sprout Social, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)















(in thousands, except share and per share data)







































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Revenue























Subscription





$





108,680













$





95,789













Professional services and other









609

















995













Total revenue









109,289

















96,784















Cost of revenue(1)























Subscription









24,473

















22,205













Professional services and other









365

















223













Total cost of revenue









24,838

















22,428













Gross profit









84,451

















74,356















Operating expenses























Research and development(1)









23,229

















23,769













Sales and marketing(1)









47,452

















44,540













General and administrative(1)









24,972

















19,334













Total operating expenses









95,653

















87,643













Loss from operations









(11,202





)













(13,287





)









Interest expense









(514





)













(1,046





)









Interest income









895

















1,035













Other expense, net









(168





)













(406





)









Loss before income taxes









(10,989





)













(13,704





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









231

















(129





)









Net loss





$





(11,220





)









$





(13,575





)









Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.19





)









$





(0.24





)









Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted









57,890,898

















56,344,242

































(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Cost of revenue





$





746













$





925













Research and development









6,206

















5,450













Sales and marketing









5,936

















7,376













General and administrative









6,907

















4,315













Total stock-based compensation expense





$





19,795













$





18,066



























Sprout Social, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)















(in thousands, except share and per share data)































March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





100,902













$





86,437













Marketable securities









1,000

















3,745













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,119 and $2,169 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









64,783

















84,033













Deferred Commissions









21,803

















20,184













Prepaid expenses and other assets









19,057

















15,816













Total current assets









207,545

















210,215













Property and equipment, net









10,902

















10,951













Deferred commissions, net of current portion









52,327

















51,653













Operating lease, right-of-use asset









10,985

















11,326













Goodwill









121,315

















121,315













Intangible assets, net









20,621

















21,914













Other assets, net









962

















967













Total assets





$





424,657













$





428,341















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





7,260













$





6,984













Deferred revenue









173,952

















178,585













Operating lease liability









3,504

















3,747













Accrued wages and payroll related benefits









16,002

















20,567













Accrued expenses and other









13,378

















10,869













Total current liabilities









214,096

















220,752













Revolving credit facility









20,000

















25,000













Deferred revenue, net of current portion









944

















1,101













Operating lease liability, net of current portion









13,960

















14,543













Other non-current liabilities









348

















351













Total liabilities









249,348

















261,747

































Stockholders' equity









































Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 54,787,894 and 51,845,950 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2025; 54,219,684 and 51,277,740 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2024









4

















4













Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 6,536,301 and 6,329,357 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2025; 6,687,582 and 6,480,638 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2024









1

















1













Additional paid-in capital









578,328

















558,391













Treasury stock, at cost









(37,422





)













(37,422





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









1

















3













Accumulated deficit









(365,603





)













(354,383





)









Total stockholders’ equity









175,309

















166,594













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





424,657













$





428,341



























Sprout Social, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)















(in thousands)







































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss





$





(11,220





)









$





(13,575





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and software









1,225

















887













Amortization of line of credit issuance costs









52

















52













Accretion of discount on marketable securities









(7





)













(223





)









Amortization of acquired intangible assets









1,293

















1,570













Amortization of deferred commissions









5,283

















3,523













Amortization of right-of-use operating lease asset









341

















436













Stock-based compensation expense









19,795

















18,066













Provision for accounts receivable allowances









1,129

















56













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding impact from business acquisition





















Accounts receivable









18,122

















13,017













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(3,229





)













(7,670





)









Deferred commissions









(7,577





)













(6,783





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(1,487





)













(2,865





)









Deferred revenue









(4,790





)













5,648













Lease liabilities









(826





)













(975





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









18,104

















11,164















Cash flows from investing activities























Expenditures for property and equipment









(1,357





)













(1,092





)









Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired









-

















(1,409





)









Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities









2,750

















22,555













Net cash provided by investing activities









1,393

















20,054















Cash flows from financing activities























Repayments of line of credit









(5,000





)













(10,000





)









Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards









-

















(1,476





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(5,000





)













(11,476





)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









14,497

















19,742















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash























Beginning of period









90,418

















53,695













End of period





$





104,915













$





73,437

















The following schedule reflects our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles our non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures (in thousands, except per share data):











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit























Gross profit





$





84,451













$





74,356













Stock-based compensation expense









746

















925













Amortization of acquired developed technology









705

















705













Restructuring charges









416

















-















Non-GAAP gross profit







$





86,318













$





75,986



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating income



















Loss from operations





$





(11,202





)









$





(13,287





)









Stock-based compensation expense









19,795

















18,066













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









1,213

















1,213













Restructuring charges









2,731

















-















Non-GAAP operating income







$





12,537













$





5,992



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income























Net loss





$





(11,220





)









$





(13,575





)









Stock-based compensation expense









19,795

















18,066













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









1,213

















1,213













Restructuring charges









2,731

















-















Non-GAAP net income







$





12,519













$





5,704



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income per share



















Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.19





)









$





(0.24





)









Stock-based compensation expense









0.34

















0.32













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









0.02

















0.02













Restructuring charges









0.05

















-















Non-GAAP net income per share







$





0.22













$





0.10



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP free cash flow























Net cash provided by operating activities





$





18,104













$





11,164













Expenditures for property and equipment









(1,357





)













(1,092





)









Interest paid on credit facility









484

















1,260













Payments related to restructuring charges









2,249

















-















Non-GAAP free cash flow







$





19,480













$





11,332











