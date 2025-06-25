Sprout Social Achieves 164 Leader Badges and #1 Rankings in G2’s 2025 Summer Reports

Sprout Social received 164 leader badges from G2 and eight awards from TrustRadius, ranking #1 in multiple reports.

Quiver AI Summary

Sprout Social has achieved significant recognition in G2's 2025 Summer Reports, earning 164 leader badges across various business segments and regions, ranking first in 33 reports, including key categories like Social Media Suites and Social Customer Service. Additionally, the company topped 17 regional reports, showcasing its global impact. TrustRadius also acknowledged Sprout by awarding it eight accolades in the 2025 Top Rated Awards for categories such as Social Media Marketing and Competitive Intelligence. CEO Scott Morris highlighted these achievements as a reflection of Sprout's commitment to delivering results for its customers through continued innovation and AI advancements. The recognition follows recent enhancements in Sprout's services, further solidifying its role as a leader in the social media management space.

Potential Positives

Sprout earned 164 leader badges in G2's 2025 Summer Reports, showcasing its strong performance and recognition across all business segments and global regions.

The company ranked #1 in 33 G2 reports, including key reports for Social Media Suites and Customer Service, underscoring its industry leadership.

Sprout was recognized with eight awards in the TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards across multiple categories, enhancing its reputation as a top provider in social media tools.

The press release highlights the company's commitment to product innovation and AI capabilities, indicating strategic investment in technology to enhance customer engagement and drive business impact.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving numerous accolades and recognitions, the press release lacks information about potential challenges or criticisms the company may face in the competitive landscape of social media management.

The emphasis on awards and recognitions may lead to perceptions of over-promotion or lack of substance if not accompanied by relevant product performance data or customer retention statistics.

The press release does not address any financial performance metrics or changes, which could raise concerns about the company's overall stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What awards did Sprout Social earn in G2's 2025 Summer Reports?

Sprout Social earned 164 leader badges and ranked #1 in 33 individual G2 reports.

Which specific reports did Sprout Social rank #1 in?

Sprout ranked #1 in reports such as the Enterprise Grid® for Social Media Suites and Social Customer Service.

How many region-specific G2 reports did Sprout Social top?

Sprout Social topped 17 region-specific G2 reports in areas like EMEA and Southeast Asia.

What awards did TrustRadius give Sprout Social?

TrustRadius recognized Sprout with eight awards including Social Media Marketing and Competitive Intelligence.

How has Sprout Social invested in product innovation?

The company has focused on AI and innovations, notably within Care by Sprout Social and Influencer Marketing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SPT Insider Trading Activity

$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 210,575 shares for an estimated $5,296,487 .

. RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,241 shares for an estimated $1,084,272 .

. KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $248,405 .

. PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,649 shares for an estimated $238,795 .

. AARON EDWARD FREDERICK RANKIN sold 2,466 shares for an estimated $50,668

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Sprout earns 164 leader badges in G2’s 2025 Summer Reports across all business segments and regions while ranking #1 in 33 reports including the



Enterprise Grid



®



Report for Social Media Suites



and the



Grid



®



Report for Social Customer Service





Sprout earns 164 leader badges in G2’s 2025 Summer Reports across all business segments and regions while ranking #1 in 33 reports including the Enterprise Grid Report for Social Media Suites and the Grid Report for Social Customer Service



Sprout earns #1 in 17 region-specific G2 reports, including the



Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid



®



Report for Social Customer Service



and the



Southeast Asia Regional Grid



®



Report for Social Media Suites





Sprout earns #1 in 17 region-specific G2 reports, including the Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid Report for Social Customer Service and the Southeast Asia Regional Grid Report for Social Media Suites



TrustRadius recognizes Sprout with eight awards in the 2025 Top Rated Awards across categories including Social Media Marketing, Social Media Customer Service and Competitive Intelligence











CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sprout Social





(Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized in





G2





’s 2025 Summer Reports with 164 leader badges across all business segments—from small business to mid-market and enterprise—and spanning every global region including EMEA, APAC, and the Middle East.





Sprout Social ranked #1 in 33 individual G2 reports, including the Enterprise Grid



®



Report for Social Media Suites, the Enterprise Results Index for Social Media Analytics, and the Grid



®



Report for Social Customer Service. Demonstrating its continued international growth and customer impact, Sprout also earned the top spot in 17 region-specific reports, such as the Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid



®



Report for Social Customer Service and the Southeast Asia Regional Grid



®



Report for Social Media Suites.





Sprout Social was also honored in the





TrustRadius





2025 Top Rated Awards, recognized in eight categories: Social Media Customer Service, Social Media Marketing, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Monitoring, Competitive Intelligence, Audience Intelligence, Social Media Management andOnline Reputation Management.





“These recognitions from G2 and TrustRadius are a testament to the meaningful results our customers are achieving with Sprout,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “As the global leader in our space, we continue to invest in AI and product innovation focused on helping brands unlock the full power of social to drive smarter decisions, deeper engagement and lasting business impact.”





The company’s strong performance in these awards follow a wave of product innovations and advanced AI capabilities across Sprout’s platform, including recent launches within





Care by Sprout Social





and





Sprout Social Influencer Marketing





. The company recently celebrated 15 years of helping brands harness the ever-evolving power of social to build stronger connections and drive business-wide impact. Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:





“Sprout Social has become an essential part of our marketing toolkit. The reporting features are especially strong—clear, customizable, and easy to share with stakeholders. We also rely heavily on the listening tools, which help us stay ahead of conversations and understand our audience more deeply. The interface is intuitive, and the collaboration features help our team stay aligned.”





“I use Sprout all day every day and love having everything in one platform - scheduling, analytics, advocacy, monitoring, and more. A lot of social media professionals wear many hats and Sprout gives you a space to manage it all.”





“Our executive team has recently been asking for more detailed data on our digital marketing efforts, especially social media. Sprout Social has been a lifesaver, providing easy access to clear, actionable data that simplifies showcasing the ROI and impact of social media to executives. It’s made navigating these conversations far more efficient and impactful!”





“I am a big fan of the collaboration Sprout offers. From the Smart inbox to the publishing calendar, my team is able to seamlessly work together to create, manage, and respond to social content. It's easy to bring our customer service and social teams together.”





For more information about Sprout Social and its award-winning platform, visit





www.sproutsocial.com





.







Social Media Profiles:









www.x.com/SproutSocial









www.x.com/SproutSocialIR









www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc









www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/









www.instagram.com/sproutsocial









Contact







Media:





Kaitlyn Gronek





Email: pr@sproutsocial.com





Phone: (773) 904-9674





Investors:





Lexi Johnson





Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com





Phone: (312) 528-9166







About Sprout Social







Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.