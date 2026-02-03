Sprott (TSX:SII) Price Target Increased by 24.25% to 159.94

The average one-year price target for Sprott (TSX:SII) has been revised to $159.94 / share. This is an increase of 24.25% from the prior estimate of $128.72 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $195.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.94% from the latest reported closing price of $164.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SII is 0.27%, an increase of 19.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 15,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 1,646K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SII by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,270K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 42.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 114.51% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 740K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 49.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 114.49% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 664K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 7.92% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 628K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares , representing an increase of 41.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 129.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.