Sprott Trust Reports Strong Silver Gains in Q1 2024

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust, a closed-end mutual fund trust focused on long-term holdings of physical silver bullion, reported a significant increase in unrealized gains from silver assets in the first quarter of 2024, amounting to $199.2 million. Despite not issuing new units, the fund’s net asset value increased to $4,241.7 million or $8.74 per unit, reflecting a stable performance in line with the spot price of silver. The trust maintains its investment strategy and continues to provide investors with a secure and convenient way to invest in physical silver without the hassle of direct ownership.

For further insights into PSLV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.