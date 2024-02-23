Sprott (SII) Price Target Increased by 13.39% to 40.25

The average one-year price target for Sprott (NYSE:SII) has been revised to 40.25 / share. This is an increase of 13.39% from the prior estimate of 35.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 44.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.77% from the latest reported closing price of 37.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SII is 0.25%, an increase of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.77% to 9,048K shares. The put/call ratio of SII is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 1,116K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 955K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Bridgewater Associates holds 745K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 559K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jacobs Asset Management holds 493K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Sprott Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage.

