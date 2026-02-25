Sprott (SII) Price Target Increased by 16.78% to 136.70

The average one-year price target for Sprott (NYSE:SII) has been revised to $136.70 / share. This is an increase of 16.78% from the prior estimate of $117.05 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.63 to a high of $166.72 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.89% from the latest reported closing price of $156.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SII is 0.23%, an increase of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 14,906K shares. The put/call ratio of SII is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 1,661K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,515K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares , representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 51.51% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 991K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 118.03% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 871K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 713K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 31.46%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.