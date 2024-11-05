Sprott raises dividend 20% to 30c per share

Sprott (SII) announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2024 dividend of 30c per common share, an increase of 20% over the previous quarter’s dividend, payable on December 3 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18.

