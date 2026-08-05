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Sprott Q2 Net Income And Total Revenue Rise

August 05, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Sprott Inc. (SII), an asset management holding company, reported higher income for the second quarter of 2026 due to higher revenue generated.

Net income for the period went up to $34.26 million or $1.33 per share, from $13.50 million or $0.52 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period increased to $50.77 million or $1.97 per share from $25.45 million or $0.99 per share in the prior year.

Average Assets per unit management went up to $63.90 billion from $37.58 billion in the previous year.

Revenue for the period rose to $80.22 million from $65.17 million last year.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.61 percent higher at $105.39, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.66 percent up.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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