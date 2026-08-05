Sprott Q2 Net Income And Total Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Sprott Inc. (SII), an asset management holding company, reported higher income for the second quarter of 2026 due to higher revenue generated.

Net income for the period went up to $34.26 million or $1.33 per share, from $13.50 million or $0.52 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period increased to $50.77 million or $1.97 per share from $25.45 million or $0.99 per share in the prior year.

Average Assets per unit management went up to $63.90 billion from $37.58 billion in the previous year.

Revenue for the period rose to $80.22 million from $65.17 million last year.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.61 percent higher at $105.39, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.66 percent up.

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