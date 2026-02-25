Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (TSX:U.UN) Price Target Decreased by 23.36% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (TSX:U.UN) has been revised to $20.91 / share. This is a decrease of 23.36% from the prior estimate of $27.28 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $21.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.56% from the latest reported closing price of $29.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U.UN is 2.46%, an increase of 20.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.64% to 32,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 14,918K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,103K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U.UN by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 11,183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,538K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U.UN by 11.75% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,052K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U.UN by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 1,600K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 48.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U.UN by 128.68% over the last quarter.

Rye Brook Capital holds 784K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U.UN by 76.06% over the last quarter.

