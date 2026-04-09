Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (TSX:U.U) Price Target Increased by 33.40% to 20.31

The average one-year price target for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (TSX:U.U) has been revised to $20.31 / share. This is an increase of 33.40% from the prior estimate of $15.23 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.27 to a high of $25.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.26% from the latest reported closing price of $20.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 70.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U.U is 1.89%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.18% to 2,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Scopus Asset Management holds 1,600K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 48.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U.U by 128.68% over the last quarter.

Rye Brook Capital holds 784K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U.U by 76.06% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 67K shares. No change in the last quarter.

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 44K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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