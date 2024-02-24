Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (SRUUF) Price Target Increased by 16.97% to 27.61

The average one-year price target for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCPK:SRUUF) has been revised to 27.61 / share. This is an increase of 16.97% from the prior estimate of 23.60 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.59 to a high of 32.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.94% from the latest reported closing price of 21.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRUUF is 1.90%, an increase of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.49% to 36,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 13,759K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,915K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRUUF by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 11,441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,741K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRUUF by 18.33% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 3,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648K shares, representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRUUF by 25.39% over the last quarter.

TTIFX - Goldman Sachs Tactical Tilt Overlay Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,023K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares, representing a decrease of 17.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRUUF by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 1,084K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing a decrease of 24.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRUUF by 10.38% over the last quarter.

