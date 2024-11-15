Sprott Physical Silver Trust Sees Significant Gains

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust reported a significant financial upswing, with unrealized gains on silver bullion totaling $1,263.5 million for the first nine months of 2024, a stark contrast to losses in the same period last year. The Trust’s net assets surged to $5,566.4 million, spurred by a rise in physical silver holdings and increased unit value. Investors traded units at an average discount to net asset value, reflecting heightened interest in the Trust’s performance amid a rising silver market.

