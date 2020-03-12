Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units (CEF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units (Symbol: CEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.31, changing hands as low as $13.50 per share. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.03 per share, with $16.1563 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.03.

