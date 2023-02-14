Sprott Now Owns 5.80% of SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

Fintel reports that Sprott has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.59MM shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.43MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.91% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for SilverCrest Metals is $9.73. The forecasts range from a low of $8.29 to a high of $10.97. The average price target represents an increase of 76.91% from its latest reported closing price of $5.50.

The projected annual revenue for SilverCrest Metals is $224MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverCrest Metals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILV is 0.25%, a decrease of 19.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 89,449K shares. The put/call ratio of SILV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 15,215K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,423K shares, representing an increase of 57.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 105.28% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 7,319K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 12.24% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,773K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,530K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 4.93% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 5,065K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares, representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILV by 14.13% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4,057K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 mineral concessions, of which the Company has 100% ownership of where all the resources are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

