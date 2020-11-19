Sprott Inc. (SII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Sprott Inc. (SII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.438 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.52% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.45, the dividend yield is 5.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SII was $29.45, representing a -32.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.63 and a 3.08% increase over the 52 week low of $28.57.

SII is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). SII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2675%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.