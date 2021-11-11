Sprott Inc. (SII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Sprott Inc. (SII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -48.98% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.02, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SII was $45.02, representing a -5.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.89 and a 60.61% increase over the 52 week low of $28.03.

SII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports SII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.76%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sii Dividend History page.

