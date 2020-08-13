Sprott Inc. (SII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Dividends
Sprott Inc. (SII) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.402 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.65, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SII was $39.65, representing a -6.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.50 and a 20.15% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

SII is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). SII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2750%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

