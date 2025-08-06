Sprott Inc Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Sprott Inc (SII.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter of $13.50 million

The company's earnings came in at $13.50 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $13.36 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.8% to $65.17 million from $47.99 million last year.

Sprott Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

