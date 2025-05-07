Sprott Inc Profit Advances In Q1, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sprott Inc (SII.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $11.9 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $11.6 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $43.4 million from $41.5 million last year.

Sprott Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.9 Mln. vs. $11.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $43.4 Mln vs. $41.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.