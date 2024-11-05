Sprott Inc. Boosts Dividend Amid Strong Investment Focus

Sprott (TSE:SII) has released an update.

Sprott Inc. has announced a 20% increase in its dividend, setting the third quarter 2024 dividend at US$0.30 per share, payable in December. This decision highlights Sprott’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders as the company continues to focus on investments in precious metals and critical materials.

