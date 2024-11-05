News & Insights

Stocks

Sprott Inc. Boosts Dividend Amid Strong Investment Focus

November 05, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sprott (TSE:SII) has released an update.

Sprott Inc. has announced a 20% increase in its dividend, setting the third quarter 2024 dividend at US$0.30 per share, payable in December. This decision highlights Sprott’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders as the company continues to focus on investments in precious metals and critical materials.

For further insights into TSE:SII stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.