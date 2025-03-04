Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.1305 per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. declares a quarterly distribution of $0.1305 per share, payable March 28, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has announced a quarterly distribution of $0.1305 per share for its Common Stock, payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 14, 2025. Stockholders have the option to receive the distribution in additional shares or cash. The distribution aligns with the Fund’s policy of quarterly payouts, which currently stands at an annual rate of 6% based on the average of the prior four quarters' net asset values. For the upcoming distribution, approximately 29.89% will be sourced from net investment income, while 70.11% will come from return of capital. The Fund emphasizes that these distribution amounts are estimates and not definitive for tax purposes, as actual amounts will depend on future performance and tax regulations. Investors are encouraged to review the Fund's investment objectives and performance before investing.

Potential Positives

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1305 per share, which reflects a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The distribution is supported by 29.89% net investment income, indicating that the Fund is generating income from its investments.

The Fund's distribution policy is set at an annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of prior net asset values, providing a predictable income stream for investors.

The average annual total return for the Fund is reported at 11.57% for the five-year period ending February 28, 2025, showcasing strong long-term investment performance.

Potential Negatives

The distribution is significantly reliant on return of capital, accounting for 70.11% of the distribution, which may indicate underlying issues with sustainable income generation.

The Fund's emphasis on an optional distribution in additional shares rather than cash may raise concerns among investors about the liquidity and cash flow of the company.

There is a warning against drawing conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the distribution amount, which may lead to investor uncertainty regarding the Fund’s viability and performance.

FAQ

What is the amount of the quarterly distribution for Sprott Focus Trust in March 2025?

The quarterly distribution for Sprott Focus Trust is $0.1305 per share.

When will the distribution be paid to stockholders?

The distribution will be paid on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 14, 2025.

Can stockholders choose how to receive the distribution?

Yes, stockholders can receive the distribution in cash or optionally in additional shares of Common Stock.

What is the Fund's annual distribution rate policy?

The Fund currently pays a quarterly distribution at an annual rate of 6% based on rolling average NAVs.

How are the sources of the distribution estimated?

The estimated sources include net investment income, realized gains, and return of capital, with details provided for informed decisions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FUND Insider Trading Activity

$FUND insiders have traded $FUND stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W WHITNEY GEORGE has made 7 purchases buying 323,896 shares for an estimated $2,354,723 and 1 sale selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $197,080.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FUND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $FUND stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) (the “Fund” or “FUND”) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1305 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on March 28, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025 (ex-dividend on March 14, 2025). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on March 21, 2025.





The Fund currently has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (“NAVs”), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.50% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors.





The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on March 28, 2025 and for 2025 year-to-date are as follows:





Estimated Allocations as of February 28, 2025













Distribution





Per Share





Net Investment





Income





Net Realized





Short-Term Gains





Net Realized





Long-Term Gains





Return of Capital









FUND





$0.1305





$ 0.0390 (29.89%)





$ 0.0000 (0.00%)





$ 0.000 (0.00%)





$ 0.0915 (70.11%)













Estimated Allocations for 2025 through February 28, 2025













Distribution





Per Share





Net Investment





Income





Net Realized





Short-Term Gains





Net Realized





Long-Term Gains





Return of Capital









FUND





$0.1305





$ 0.0390 (29.89%)





$ 0.0000 (0.00%)





$ 0.000 (0.00%)





$ 0.0915 (70.11%)















You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.









Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information















Average Annual Total Return (in relation to NAV for the 5-year period ending on 02/28/2025)



1







Annualized Current Distribution Rate





(expressed as a percentage of NAV





as of 02/28/2025)



2







Cumulative total return





(in relation to NAV for the fiscal year through 02/28/2025)



3







Cumulative fiscal year Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV





as of 02/28/2025)



4











FUND





11.57%





1.53%





1.79%





1.53%



















1









Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the





five year





period ended





February 28





, 202





5





. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.













2









The





A





nnualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period’s distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of





February 28





, 202





5





.













3













Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV from December 31,





202





4





to





February 28





, 202





5





, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.













4









The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1,





202





5





to





February 28





, 202





5





), as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of





February 28





, 202





5



.







About Sprott Focus Trust, Inc.







Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Fund’s investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by normally investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities.





For further information on the Fund, please visit our web site at:



www.sprottfocustrust.com



. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. The Fund trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.





Suite 230 | 320 Post Road | Darien, Connecticut | USA 06820 | (203) 636-0977 |



www.sprott.com







Contact: Glen Williams





(416) 943-4394



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.