Sprott Eric Cuts Stake in First Majestic Silver (AG)

Fintel reports that Sprott Eric has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.85MM shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). This represents 2.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 29.43MM shares and 11.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 76.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.41% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Majestic Silver is $10.15. The forecasts range from a low of $7.92 to a high of $13.46. The average price target represents an increase of 33.41% from its latest reported closing price of $7.61.

The projected annual revenue for First Majestic Silver is $818MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.32.

Fund Sentiment

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Majestic Silver. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AG is 0.1547%, an increase of 2.5677%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 117,632K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 25,980,114 shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,296,222 shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 17.68% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,483,190 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,855,665 shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 20.73% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 10,117,267 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,089,313 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 9,986,328 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,041,571 shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 1.33% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 9,986,328 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,041,571 shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 2.26% over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.5 to 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.

