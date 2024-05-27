Sprocomm Intelligence Announces Unanimous AGM Decisions

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited (HK:1401) has released an update.

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with unanimous shareholder approval for each item, including the re-election of directors, appointment of auditors, and the issuance and repurchase of shares. The company’s board was also authorized to fix remuneration for directors and auditors, amplifying their operational readiness for future growth.

