$SPRO stock is up 236% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPRO stock has now risen 236% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $321,769,324 of trading volume.

$SPRO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SPRO:

$SPRO insiders have traded $SPRO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SATH SHUKLA (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 155,333 shares for an estimated $121,159 .

. ANKIT MAHADEVIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,219 shares for an estimated $53,990 .

. TIMOTHY KEUTZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,537 shares for an estimated $44,098 .

. ESTHER RAJAVELU (CFO & CBO) sold 20,689 shares for an estimated $16,137

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $SPRO stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPRO Government Contracts

We have seen $15,121,647 of award payments to $SPRO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$SPRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPRO forecast page.

You can track data on $SPRO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.