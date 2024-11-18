Sprintex Limited’s Energy-Saving Success in Türkiye

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has achieved a significant milestone with its G15 Jet Blower, proving a 70% reduction in energy consumption during a trial at Ilknak Aquaculture in Türkiye. This successful demonstration led to a purchase order worth AUD 184,000 from their Turkish distributor, Net 0 Enerji, highlighting the blower’s potential for cost savings and sustainability in industrial applications. The trial underscores Sprintex’s commitment to expanding its market presence in Türkiye and delivering energy-efficient technologies globally.

