Sprintex Limited Issues Shares, Boosts Clean Tech Leadership

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited, a leader in ultra-high-speed electric motors and clean air compressors, has issued fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors, in compliance with relevant Australian corporate regulations. This move underscores Sprintex’s commitment to innovation and energy-efficient solutions, which are set to impact the industrial and automotive sectors significantly. Investors can view the details of the share issue on the Australian Securities Exchange.

