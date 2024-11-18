Sprintex Limited Gains Court Approval to Resume Trading

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has received court approval to address past compliance issues related to the timely filing of financial reports and cleansing notices, enabling the resumption of its stock trading. The Supreme Court of Western Australia granted the necessary orders, allowing Sprintex to rectify the lapses in its statutory obligations. Trading of Sprintex securities is expected to recommence promptly, reflecting a positive step forward for the company.

