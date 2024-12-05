Sprintex Limited Cancels 50 Million Performance Rights

News & Insights

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has announced the cancellation of 50 million performance rights by mutual agreement, impacting its issued capital structure. This move, effective from December 4, 2024, may influence investor perceptions and stock performance, highlighting a strategic shift in the company’s financial maneuvers.

