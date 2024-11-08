Sprintex Limited Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 38,490,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). This move is part of an update to their previous announcement, signaling potential growth and market activity for the company. Investors interested in stock market dynamics may find this development noteworthy.

