Sprintex Limited Announces New Share and Option Issuance

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has announced the issuance of 38,490,000 ordinary shares and 19,245,000 options, scheduled for June 4, 2024. This move indicates the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial standing and explore growth opportunities. Investors interested in Sprintex’s market maneuvers may find this development noteworthy.

