Sprintex Limited Adjusts Director’s Interest Holdings

Sprintex Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Steven Apedaile acquiring new performance rights while disposing of existing ones. This adjustment in holdings reflects strategic financial moves within the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock performance.

