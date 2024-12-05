News & Insights

Sprintex Limited Adjusts Director’s Interest Holdings

December 05, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Steven Apedaile acquiring new performance rights while disposing of existing ones. This adjustment in holdings reflects strategic financial moves within the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock performance.

