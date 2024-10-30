Sprintex Expands Market Reach with New Innovations

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has reported a successful quarter with key achievements, including a promising partnership with Mest Water and successful energy-saving trials with Qunying Corporation in China. The company’s updated PLC system enhances product capabilities, aligning with the growing demand for intelligent automation, and is expected to generate significant revenue from upcoming sales. Additionally, Sprintex is expanding into new markets, focusing on innovation and growth to deliver energy-efficient solutions across various industries.

