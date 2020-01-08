Sprint, Wirecard Join To Embed Payment Capabilities In IoT Deployments

(RTTNews) - Sprint (S) and Wirecard (WRCDF.PK) have decided to integrate Wirecard unified commerce solutions into Sprint's Curiosity Internet of Things (IoT) platform to enable payment capabilities in IoT deployments. The collaboration, facilitated in strategic alignment with SoftBank Investment Advisers, will initially focus on the retail segment.

Sprint's Curiosity IoT platform is a new standard in how enterprises manage and secure IoT devices and connectivity. By integrating the Wirecard unified payment solutions to Sprint's IoT technology, the companies target to deliver an unparalleled commerce solution for global clients and their customers.

Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT & product development for Sprint, stated: "This opens up many commercial opportunities. The growing internet of things will lead to new and innovative transactions, like directly between devices, and this collaboration will power such use cases."

