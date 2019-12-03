Sprint Valuation: Fairly Priced

SprintÂ (NYSE:S) primarily provides services on a postpaid and prepaid payment basis to retail subscribers, which includes the sale of wireless services that utilize the Sprint network. It also provides wireline services to other communications companies and targeted business customers. In this analysis, we break down the key drivers of the company’s revenues. Trefis has a price estimate of $6.10 for Sprint’s stock. In this note, we discuss how we arrived at this number.

We arrived at the stock price estimate asÂ Stock Price = (Total Revenue / Shares Outstanding) x P/S Multiple

Total revenues have increased from $33.3 billion in fiscal 2017 to $33.6 billion in fiscal 2019, but are estimated to decline back to $33.3 Billion in fiscal 2020 (year ending March 2020).Â Our interactive dashboard analysis, How Does Sprint Make Money?Â provides an in-depth view of the company’s revenues.

