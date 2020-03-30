Sprint (S) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sprint (S) closed the most recent trading day at $8.44, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 10.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 14.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from S as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.95 billion, down 5.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $31.96 billion, which would represent changes of -1800% and -4.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for S. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. S is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.