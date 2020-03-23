Sprint (S) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sprint (S) closed the most recent trading day at $7.63, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 20.89% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 29.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 31.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from S as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.96 billion, down 5.65% from the prior-year quarter.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $32.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1800% and -4.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for S. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.93% lower. S is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.