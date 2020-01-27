Sprint posts smaller-than-expected subscriber loss on cheaper plans

Sprint Corp said on Monday it lost fewer than expected mobile phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the third quarter, benefiting from cheaper plans ahead of a merger with larger rival T-Mobile US.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.