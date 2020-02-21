Sprint Investors Avoid a Haircut Under Revised Terms of T-Mobile Merger

The revised terms of the company’s $41 billion merger with T-Mobile US spared Sprint public holders, but not SoftBank Group.

Sprint’s public shareholders got a break. The revised terms of the company’s $41 billion merger with T-Mobile US spared them, staying the same as those in the original agreement reached in April 2018.

Wall Street had expected some reduction in the consideration that T-Mobile (ticker: TMUS) would pay Sprint (S). As it turned out, SoftBank Group (9984.Japan)—the controlling shareholder in Sprint, with an 84% stake—accepted reduced terms, but public shareholders were unaffected, based on the revised agreement unveiled late Thursday.

Sprint shares are rallying on the news, gaining 6.6%, at $10.11, in recent trading, while T-Mobile stock is down 0.5%, at $99.03. The arbitrage spread has narrowed considerably, with Sprint now trading at around a 1% discount to the current value of the T-Mobile offer, compared with 7% Thursday and 11% late last week.

Under the revised terms, the overall effective exchange ratio of Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share will rise to 11 from 9.75 under the original terms. SoftBank will get an exchange ratio of 11.31, while the ratio for public holders will remain at 9.75.

This means that public Sprint holders will still get 0.10256 share of T-Mobile for each of their shares, while SoftBank will get roughly 0.088 share of T-Mobile for each of its Sprint shares, a reduction of about 14%.

The merger, which recently cleared a major legal hurdle, could close as early as April 1, the companies said.

Wall Street had been expecting a reduction in the deal terms in T-Mobile’s favor because it has had stronger financial performance than Sprint since the original deal was reached in April 2018. T-Mobile’s share price is up about 50% since then. The company had leeway to renegotiate the terms because the original agreement lapsed in late 2019.

In a recent article, Barron’s raised the possibility that SoftBank would accept worse terms than the public holders to get the deal done, given the windfall that it is receiving.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

