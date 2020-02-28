Sprint Expands IoT Platform to Europe With Swisscom & Telia

Sprint Corp. S has teamed up with Swisscom and Telia Company in a bid to expand its Curiosity IoT platform to Europe. The Overland Park, KS-based company’s solution has been designed to optimize the burgeoning global IoT environment by bringing the network to the data. Sprint’s Curiosity simplifies business operations through centralized management of IoT devices.



The communications service provider’s platform gives customers complete control over device profiles and configurations with a single point of contact. With in-country access using a local profile currently available in eight countries, Sprint is helping customers to transform the way they connect and manage IoT applications worldwide.



Sprint Curiosity’s virtualized and distributed core network, combined with an operating system purpose-built for IoT, is helping to create ideal conditions to deliver high bandwidth, low latency performance and high availability of critical data. Already in the United States and Australia, the solution allows customers to reduce roundtrip time and improve performance of their IoT applications by keeping traffic local.



The company, which served 54.2 million connections as of Dec 31, 2019, has been making progress on its focused network plan. Sprint has 2.5 GHz spectrum substantially deployed on its existing macro sites, and continues to rollout Massive MIMO, a technology that improves network capacity, enhances LTE performance and allows simultaneous use of spectrum for LTE and 5G. It has thousands of Massive MIMO sites on-air across the country and has about 37,000 outdoor small cells deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.



Further, the company expanded its True Mobile 5G network coverage to 20 million people within nine metropolitan areas — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In these areas, customers with 5G devices are experiencing Sprint’s average 5G download speed of 215 Mbps, more than 5 times faster than its LTE.



In another press release, Sprint announced the global expansion of its SD-WAN infrastructure through an expanded relationship with VMware, Inc. VMW. With VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud gateways deployed across North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Sprint’s SD-WAN currently covers more than 100 countries. The company’s wireline network transformation is nearing completion with more than 97% of Time-division multiplexing circuits migrated. Its customers can now enjoy a higher performing, more stable network environment with three times fewer outages.



On Feb 11, 2020, Sprint said that it has received the green signal for its long-pending $40 billion merger with T-Mobile in Federal Court. Repudiating a lawsuit by a group of states to block the combination, the ruling cleared the path to create a strong rival in 5G wireless services to Verizon Communications VZ and AT&T T. While Judge Victor Marrero approved the deal without stipulations, the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission earlier approved it when the carriers agreed to sell some assets to Dish Network. The integration is undeniably going to disrupt the competitive landscape of the U.S. telecom market.



