Sprint Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for S

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sprint Corp (Symbol: S) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.43, changing hands as low as $6.33 per share. Sprint Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of S shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, S's low point in its 52 week range is $5.44 per share, with $8.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.